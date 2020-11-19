Provincial Police Charge 77-Year-Old Man with Sexual Assault and Sexual Interference

Provincial police in Lakeshore have identified and charged a 77-year-old Lakeshore man with sexual assault on a person under the age of 16 and sexual interference.

Police say Saleem Hirmiz is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Hirmiz was arrested earlier this week after police began an unwanted kissing investigation.

According to police, a young girl was riding her bike on Broadway Street in Lakeshore around 6pm on November 12 when a man allegedly approached her, started a conversation and then kissed her repeatedly against her will.

Police say the girl managed to break free and immediately told her parents.

The OPP released a composite sketch of the man was released on Saturday.

A resident spotted him Tuesday and called police.