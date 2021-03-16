Provincial Police Charge Two in Lakeshore

A 21-year-old from Windsor and a 21-year-old from Lakeshore are facing a list of charges.

Provincial police in Lakeshore say officers from the Community Street Crimes Unit investigated a parked vehicle at Belle River Marina on March 9.

The investigation was part of proactive patrols due to complaints of alcohol and drugs use in the area.

Police spotted marijuana inside the vehicle and asked two people to get out.

Officers then searched the vehicle and discovered cocaine, a scale and money.

Charges include Control of a Motor Vehicle with Cannabis readily available, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Resist Arrest.

- with files from AM800's Patty Handysides