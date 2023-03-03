Provincial police looking to identify woman in fraud investigation

A spike in the number of fraud investigations in Essex County.

Provincial police say between February 28 and March 2, police responded to 14 reports of fraud across the region.

According to the OPP, in two cases, a total of $15,000 was lost.

Police say a woman was caught on camera in the two incidents where cash was handed over.

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police

She left area in a silver mini van and police are now trying to identify her.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police