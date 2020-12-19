Provincial Police say a Glitch is to Blame for a Repeat Amber Alert

A technical glitch is to blame for a repeat Amber Alert Saturday.

The alert was originally sent out Friday afternoon to help locate a nine-month-old girl from Ottawa who was later found and is safe.

That same alert was sent out Saturday afternoon, prompting OPP to issue an apology via Twitter.

According to the tweet, there is system issue that's out of their control.

"The National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination system have been contacted and are working to resolve the issue," tweeted OPP.