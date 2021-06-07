Provincial Police Search Lake St. Clair for Boater

The OPP are searching Lake St. Clair near Stoney Point for a boater who has not been seen since Sunday.

Provincial police say the 58-year-old man left around 8 a.m. in a small vessel to go fishing.

Police were contacted when a kayaker came across the unoccupied boat on a sandbar.

An extensive search was launched with OPP marine units from Essex County and Chatham-Kent, along with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, provincial police say the search was taking place on the water and in the air.

The missing boater is described as 5'10", 240 pounds with a medium build, green eyes, short grey hair, goatee and wearing glasses.

He was last seen wearing a blue, two-tone tank top and light blue shorts.

OPP is asking for anyone who may have any information to assist with the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.