Provincial police unveil new fraud prevention handout

Ontario Provincial Police are encouraging the public to protect themselves against scams.

The OPP has teamed up with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and have unveiled a new fraud prevention handout.

The handout will be shared throughout the region to educate the community on emergency, grandparents and grandchild scams.

The OPP wants the public to remind vigilant and always verify information, as they continue to receive reports of scams in recent days.

Police say the scams usually involve a phone call to the victim claiming that a loved one is in trouble either with the police or courts and some form of payment is required to help them out.