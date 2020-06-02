Provincial State of Emergency Extended to June 30

After a debate that lasted several hours, the Ontario government is extending the provincial state of emergency by four weeks to June 30.

A release sent out late Tuesday night states the decision was made in consultation with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams as the province reopens in a "measured and responsible way."

The province first declared a state of emergency on March 17 which has been extended several times during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the province recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases with an additional 446 infections bringing Ontario's total to 28,709.