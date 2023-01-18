Provorov boycotts Pride Night in Philly

(Philadelphia, PA) -- A Flyers defenseman sat out of Philadelphia's pregame skate due to Pride night.

Ivan Provorov spoke with the media following Tuesday night's win over the Ducks and said he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ jersey because of his religious beliefs.

The 26-year-old said, "I respect everyone. I respect everybody's choices," but the decision was "to stay true to myself and my religion."

Coach John Tortorella spoke after the game and said, "this has to do with his belief and his religion. It's one thing I respect about Provy: he's always true to himself."

The Flyers released a statement which reaffirmed the organization's support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The NHL hasn't commented on the situation as of Tuesday night.

— with files from MetroSource