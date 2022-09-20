Psychiatrist who assessed Matthew Mahoney called him 'a nice gentleman'

A psychiatrist who treated a Windsor man before he was shot and killed by police has described him as "a nice gentleman."

Dr. Aleem Khan testified at Day 6 of a coroner's inquest looking into the death of Matthew Mahoney, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Dr. Khan worked at Windsor Regional Hospital in 2017 and 2018 and had contact with Mahoney on a number of occasions when he was brought into the hospital under provisions of the Mental Health Act due to concerns he could harm himself or harm others.

On multiple occasions in 2017 and early 2018, Mahoney was brought into the hospital for a 72-hour assessment.

The inquest heard occurrences of him calling police, claiming his computer had been hacked and seeking help, claiming he felt like killing himself.

During the assessments at the hospital, Dr. Khan testified Mahoney had stopped taking his medications due to the side effects and new medications were administered.

Dr. Khan also told the inquest that Mahoney was frustrated but explained he "did not want to kill himself," he just said that as a way of expressing his frustrations.

He also testified that while he had poor insight into his schizophrenia, he did have an understanding of the consequences of his medications and that he posed no threat to harm himself or others.

Based on those factors, Mahoney was not considered incapable of making decisions and did not meet the requirements of a Form 3 under the Mental Health Act to allow for further hospitalization and treatment.

Dr. Khan told the inquest that some of the symptoms of paranoia about the police are very common when it comes to people suffering from schizophrenia but Mahoney was never angry, swearing, or even spitting like some patients do when they come to the hospital.

"He had nice manners, he was a nice gentleman," he says. "Was he a violent individual? I didn't get that impression from him."

Dr. Khan made efforts to have Mahoney come see him directly in his clinic office after his discharge in an effort to building a trusting rapport with him, given his behaviour, in the hope of engaging him on a long-term treatment plan.

As for testimony that Mahoney's family tried but was never able to speak with him to offer information on the 33-year-old's case, Dr. Khan told the inquest he never received any notification from healthcare staff or any message from the family.

On March 21, 2018, Matthew Mahoney was shot and killed following a confrontation with police in the Dufferin Place alley, behind the McDonalds at Goyeau Street and Wyandotte Street.

Officers had been called for a report of a man carrying a butcher block with knives. Police asked him to stop but he attacked the officers instead. Police tasered the man, but it didn't stop him and then shots were fired.

One officer was stabbed during the altercation.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case, concluding the shots fired by the officers, which struck and killed Mahoney, 'were justified'.

The inquest is scheduled to hear from 18 witnesses over 10 days.

Once all parties with standing have the opportunity to present their information and ask questions of the witnesses, the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths from occurring in similar circumstances.