Public Access No Longer Available at Windsor Police Headquarters

Windsor police headquarters and the Amherstburg detachment are no longer open to the public.

Because of COVID-19, the police service has decided to temporarily stop allowing the public into the buildings effective Thursday at 7pm.

Sgt. Steve Betteridge says the closures will not impact public safety and staff members entering the building are being screened.

"Our personnel that are attending work daily are screened themselves coming into the building and we're making every effort to make our officers fully available to do our duty and serve the community," says Betteridge.

He says it's good to see that more people are using the online services.

"We've noticed in the last week or so, there's been a lot less physical bodies from the public attending our main office which is really great news," says Betteridge. "That tells us that they're utilizing the phone, if they need to speak to someone by phone or they're using the online option."

Aside from online reporting options, Betteridge says the public can also call the non-emergency line at 519-258-6111 but if it is an emergency call 911.​