Public alert issued after increase in opioid overdoses and ED visits in Windsor-Essex

A community alert has been issued by the local health unit following an increase in the number of opioid-related overdoses in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s surveillance and monitoring system identified an increase in opioid-related Emergency Department visits and overdoses between September 26 and October 2.

Over the seven-day consecutive period, the system flagged a total of 14 opioid overdoses, eight of which involved fentanyl.

Officials say these values exceed their five-year historical average for the current week in question by more than two standard deviations above the mean.

Alongside the ED visits, the WECHU system also flagged seven consecutive days of substance use-related EMS calls between September 26 and October 2, over half of which included three calls per day.

The combined number of opioid overdoses and seven consecutive days of substance use-related EMS calls are values that warrant the public alert.

Officials say partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.