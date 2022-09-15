Public alert issued after increase in opioid overdoses in Windsor-Essex

A community alert is being issued after an elevated number of opioid-related overdoses in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s surveillance and monitoring system has identified an increase in opioid-related Emergency Department visits and overdoses between Sept. 5 and Sept. 11.

Over this seven-day consecutive period, there were a total of 12 opioid overdoses reported by Windsor Regional Hospital, nine of which involved fentanyl.

In addition, there were three opioid non-overdoses reported by Windsor Regional Hospital during this same time period, two of which involved fentanyl.

Officials say these values exceed both the two and five-year historical averages for the current week in question by more than three standard deviations. As such, based on the information available, a public alert is warranted.