Public and Catholic school boards each reporting one new case of COVID-19

Two more cases of COVID-19 are being reported at area schools.

At the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, one class was dismissed at W.J. Langlois elementary after a positive case was identified Tuesday.

At the Greater Essex County District School Board, a positive case was discovered in a student at Roseville elementary.

The local health unit has notified affected staff and students — those who did not receive a call can continue to attend class as usual.

Parents are being reminded to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.