Public asked for input on design of new regional hospital

People across region are being given a chance to have a say on what they want to see when it comes to the design of the new Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital.

A survey has been launched to allow people to share their thoughts or provide any input as the planning team begins to design the site just off County Road 42 and the 9th Concession.

Allison Johnson, Manager of Communications and Public Affairs at Windsor Regional Hospital, says the design principles are a set of agreed-upon values that will guide the planning team throughout the design process for the new hospital.

Johnson told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that there's a simple question, what do you think is a priority when designing a new hospital?

"So if you've had experiences here that you think could be better if the design of the place is different, we want to know. That will certianly help the decision makers at all levels," she says.

The Ontario government announced Oct. 18 that $9.8-million was being made available as part of Stage 2 funding to support planning for a new state-of-the-art hospital.

Johnson says this is just the first opportunity to provide input.

"Going forward there will be more opportunities to provide more specific input as well and feed back into the different user groups, whether that be the emergency department, the surgery experience or any of the different areas we'll be working at here." she says.

In a few hours after the survey launched Monday, Johnson says the received over 100 submissions and some themes emerged.

"Privacy and private rooms have come up multiple, multiple times. Inspection, prevention and control has come up multiple times," she says. "But there some individual ideas in there that teams can consider, but really right now we're looking at guiding principals, this feed back is the start of a conversation that will guide the project right through completion."

You can click here to take part in the survey online.

Participants wishing to let the planning team know their priorities for the new hospital design also have several other options:

Call and leave your thoughts via voice mail at 519-254-5577 ext. 37922. Those providing feedback by phone or mail are asked to answer the question "What are your 'top priorities' for the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital design and why?"

Send written comments by mail to:

Public Affairs Department

Windsor Regional Hospital, Ouellette Campus

1030 Ouellette Avenue

Windsor, Ontario N9A 1E1

Participants are asked to share their feedback by December 10, 2021. Once established, the final set of principles will be shared on the hospital’s website and through social media.

Planned services at the proposed hospital will include cancer care, complex trauma, obstetrics, neurology and cardiology. The new hospital will also have more single-patient rooms to increase patient privacy and prevent the spread of infection. Urgent care and outpatient services will remain at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette site to preserve access for patients and their families in downtown Windsor.