Public Board and Continuing Education Instructors Ratify Deal

A deal between the public school board and its continuing education instructors is now official.

The Greater Essex County School Board (GECDSB) and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation Continuing Education Instructors (OSSTF Con Ed) reached a tentative deal on Jan. 12.

Further details of the contract have yet to be released, but the board and the union announce they look forward to implementing the deal in a joint statement Friday.

The union represents 95 continuing education instructors in Windsor-Essex.