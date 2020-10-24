iHeartRadio
Public Board and Occasional Secondary School Teachers Ratify Deal

Occasional secondary school teachers have made a pact with the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) official.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation Occasional Teacher Bargaining Unit and the board ratified the new deal Thursday.

A tentative contract was first announced for the 185 employees back on Sept. 30.

According to the release, "the representatives of each group will continue to work together collaboratively to implement the new agreement."

