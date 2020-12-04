Public Board Announces a Confirmed COVID-19 Cases at Three Schools

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified at three schools in the Greater Essex County District School Board Thursday.

According to the board's website, one positive case has been reported at Walkerville Collegiate Institute at 2100 Richmond St. in Windsor.

Wheatley's East Mersea Public School at 547 Mersea Rd. also has a case, along with Leamington District Secondary School.

According to the board's site, there are now 86 cases of COVID-19 in the public school system.