Public board identifies positive COVID-19 cases at two high schools

The Greater Essex County District School Board has identified two more cases of COVID-19 at local high schools.

The latest cases were discovered Monday in students at Kennedy and Massey secondary schools.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

To date, the public board has seen 124 positive cases this school year.