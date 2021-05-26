Public Board Looking for Input on New Tecumseh Elementary School

The wheels are in motion for a new elementary school in Tecumseh.

Council has given the green light to the Greater Essex County District School Board to host a public input session on the new school which, if approved, would be located on roughly six acres of land on Tecumseh Road East near Arlington Blvd.

The proposed New North Shore Elementary School will replace D. M. Eagle School which is slated for closure.

Councillor Rick Tonial says it's good news any time you can secure a new school.

"For the community, it's good that we're keeping this school in our town. We have lost some schools over the years. St. Gregory's had left, St. Anne's had left the area," he says. "So keeping it in the community is important to us. So it's nice that it's there and where they're planning on putting it seems like a good location."

Tonial says it'll fit in nicely with the current neighbourhood.

"You've got L'Essor. You've got St. Andre's. You've got our Green Acres Optimist Park. You've got the library. So that whole corridor, basically, from Manning Rd. to Arlington Blvd. will be a nice community facility with schools blended in it," he says.

Tonial is also looking forward to hearing from residents.

"We've always said people will want to voice their opinion and give us their thoughts and their views," he says. "That's why we're going to have a public meeting on June 22 to discuss this zoning application and go from there and listen to the community and see what they think."

The public input session will be held virtually on Tuesday, June 22 at 6 p.m.

More information will soon be available on the school board and town's website.