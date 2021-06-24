Public Board Passes Balanced Budget for Upcoming School Year

The Greater Essex County District School Board has approved a balanced budget for the 2021-22 school year.

Trustees finalized the document Tuesday night which includes an operating budget of just over $482-million and nearly $84-million in capital works.

Highlights include new supports to assist with student success and well-being, investments in Indigenous education, upgrading child care spaces and ventilation improvements at several schools.

A $4.3-million operating deficit will be covered by the board's accumulated surplus.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Education is allowing boards to use up to two per cent of reserves as opposed to the traditional one per cent.

The full budget document can be found on the board's website.