Public Board Receives $3.7M in Federal Funding

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) will receive $3.7-million from the federal government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $2-billion in additional funding on Wednesday, saying children must be safe in their classrooms and parents shouldn't be losing sleep over this.

Shelly Armstrong, Superintendent of Business and Treasurer, says the money will be used for a variety of things.

"It includes additional teaching staff, re-emerging issues that allow boards to address local issues that they may be facing, additional or transportation, remote learning as well as supports for special education and mental health."

Armstrong says the board is always happy to accept additional funding, but work is still being done to get a clear picture of the financial situation amid the pandemic.

"We continue to assess in terms of what our needs are based on what students are going to be learning through the remote learning method as opposed to in-person instruction and we keep projecting and evaluating at this time.”

A lot of the guidance keeps changing according to Armstrong, who adds board staff understands it can be frustrating.

"We understand that it's a pandemic, it's not something that anyone is accustomed to having to deal with," she says. "But we're committed to doing what we need to do to make sure that our staff and our students are safe and have a great learning experiences, so we'll do whatever it takes to make sure that happens."

It was announced that the money from the federal government will flow through a new fund specifically for school reopenings. There will also be $112-million to help schools in First Nations communities.