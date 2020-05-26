Public Board Releases Plans for 2020 Graduations

The Greater Essex County District school Board (GECDSB) has released its plan for graduations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, the board says it appreciates the importance and recognizes the value of a graduation ceremony to celebrate students’ achievements in school. The release goes on to say that the act of gathering to acknowledge that success is a significant confirmation by the community of the milestone."

To honour the Class of 2020, each school will be producing a video graduation, which will include many of the familiar elements including official remarks, a valedictory address and the announcement of student awards.

The video will be broadcast on YouTube at the time and the day previously arranged, prior to the school closures.

Students and families will be receiving notification from their school as a reminder and the distribution of diplomas and certificates will be determined at a later time at each school.

On Tuesday, the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board announced it would be doing virtual graduations with the opportunity for in-person pick up of diplomas at all of its schools.