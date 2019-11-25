Public Board says Work to Rule Won't Affect Students

It will be "business as usual" at public schools with work-to-rule action on the horizon Tuesday.

The Ontario Secondary School Teacher' Federation (OSSTF) says it will start information pickets along with a limited withdrawal of administrative services Thursday.

Administrative services include not providing comment on report cards, participating in EQAO testing or unpaid staff meetings.

Work to rule action was also announced by the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario earlier this month.

After some concerned parents reached out, the Greater Essex County District School Board's Scott Scantlebury wants to set their minds at ease.

He says the campaign is administrative and the classroom will not be affected.

"There won't be much of an impact, if any, on students and families at this point," he says.

Scantlebury says information pickets will be held before school, at lunch hour, and after school.

"They won't be delaying anybody for any longer than it takes to provide them with some information that they hope strengthens their bargaining position," says Scantlebury.

He says there's still hope a deal can be reached before any action is taken.

"In the meantime we'll allow the negotiating process to take place ... and hopefully we'll reach an agreement that everybody's happy with," he added.

Public high school and elementary teachers will start the work to rule campaign Tuesday.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi