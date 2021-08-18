Public Board Scraps Hybrid Learning Model for High School Students  

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) has decided to go with a virtual model for secondary students who have opted out of in-person learning for September.

A hybrid model had been discussed where educators would teach both in-person and students at home simultaneously using a web cam.

President of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) District 9 says dividing the two learning models is the right move as handling both would have been nearly impossible for teachers.

Erin Roy says the change of heart is welcome news.

"They didn't do the survey for students until the end of July and with the number of students that selected remote, I think it'll just be better for students and staff all around.," she explains. "They will have their own classes and will be taught through one mechanism and not splitting the teacher's and student's attention by having to teach in two different ways."

According to Roy, many teachers are breathing a sigh of relief.

"At the end of the school year we had put together a big campaign saying no hybrid because we don't think that it's very pedagogically sound. So at that point the board had talked about reconsidering," she says. "So they did that reconsidering and with over 600 students selected remote in the secondary level I think they made the right decision."

Roy goes on to say that attention can now be shifted to staffing the virtual school.

"It's better for everyone. It's going to start off the school year on a more positive note. So we're going to have to look at how we're going to staff it, but we have experience. We had a virtual school last year and because of that experience we'll be able to seamlessly staff a virtual school. We'll have to look at how to do that over the next week."

The public board saw roughly 600 high students choose to opt out of in-person learning for the upcoming school year.

Students are set to return to the classroom September 7.