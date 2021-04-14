Public Board Seeking Community Reps for School Naming Committee

The Greater Essex County District School Board is looking for community members to help name its newest school.

A new $13.2-million school is under construction to merge students at Eastwood and Parkview public schools for the fall of 2021. The school will be built on the current Parkview site on Stillmeadow Road.

According to the release, two "creative and open-minded individuals" are being sought for the School Naming committee.

Two online meetings will be held to settle on two possible name choices.

Names selected by the committee will be presented to the Board of Trustees for a final decision later this year.

The application form to join the committee will be available on the board's website with a deadline set for April 23.

A survey has also been launched for residents to submit suggestions.