Public Board Seeks Input on New Amherstburg High School Name

The public school board is asking residents to help name Amherstburg's new high school.

A survey has been launched by the Greater Essex County District School Board asking residents to submit a possible name for the new building that will combine General Amherst High School and Western Secondary School.

The board will also be seeking input on concepts surrounding the geography of the area, its history and historical figures.

According to the release, a short list of possible names will be compiled by a committee that will go before the board of trustees for a final decision at a future meeting.

The survey will be open for three weeks and can be found on the board's website.