Public Board Students Given Until Friday to Select In-Person or Virtual Learning

With the Ontario government's back to school plan now public, the Greater Essex County District School Board wants to know just how many students will be returning to the classroom.

All students have been enrolled for in-person learning, but the board is giving families until Friday to opt out and select virtual learning if they wish to do so.

Superintendent of Education Chris Mills says the board is encouraging in-person learning for all students.

"The board is planning a full return to in-person learning for all of our students K to 12. We know that the schools are the best place for students to learn, but if parents choose to opt out of in-person learning they can go to the board website and there's a link on the board website."

He says the board has been busy fielding questions from parents for the past few days.

"Shortly, we'll have a Q and A on our board website as well with some of the common questions we're getting from our families right now because parents still have concerns and we want to make sure that we answer all their questions."

Mills says any families still on the fence are encouraged to head to the board's website to have their questions answered.

"We do have a lot of parents with a lot of questions right now and a lot of parents that haven't made up their mind. There's lots of information to consider. We want parents to make informed decisions, so we want them to make sure that they read that information. Of course, we want kids back in-person."

More information on the back to school plan and a form to opt out of in-person learning can be found on the board's website — the deadline to make a choice is August 6.

Students are set to return to the classroom September 7.