Public Board Students Not Returning Until April 20
Students in the Greater Essex County District School Board will not be starting online learning until April 20.
As you've heard on AM800 News, the Government of Ontario ordered all schools in the province to move to full remote teacher-led learning following the April break.
According to the public board, April 19 will be used by both elementary and secondary teachers to connect with their students to ensure they are ready for the following day and determine any technical needs and access to resources.
Teachers will also provide students with some work for the day they can complete, independently.
- If a student is in need of technology to participate in remote learning, parents/guardians should contact the school.
- Elementary schools will follow their established start and end times.
- Secondary (In-person Adapted) student's first period (Tuesday) will run for 150 consecutive minutes commencing at the regular school start time.
- The format & schedule for the GECDSB Virtual schools (elementary & secondary) will remain the same and resume on Tuesday, April 20th.
- For students with special needs currently registered for in-person learning in the GAINS and STEPS programs, in-person classes will resume on Tuesday, April 20th. A staff member will be in contact on Monday, April 19th to discuss schedules and student transportation.
- All students in GAINS and STEPS classes attending in-person will need to complete and pass a COVID-19 self-screening assessment before being allowed to enter the school.