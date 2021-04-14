Public Board Students Not Returning Until April 20

Students in the Greater Essex County District School Board will not be starting online learning until April 20.

As you've heard on AM800 News, the Government of Ontario ordered all schools in the province to move to full remote teacher-led learning following the April break.

According to the public board, April 19 will be used by both elementary and secondary teachers to connect with their students to ensure they are ready for the following day and determine any technical needs and access to resources.

Teachers will also provide students with some work for the day they can complete, independently.