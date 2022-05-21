Public can participate in five Can-Am Police-Fire Games

The Can-Am Police-Fire Games are less than 70 days away.

Games General Manager Jan Wilson says registration is now open to the public to participate in five events.

"We are opening registration for 5k, 10k, 21k runs as well as 5k and 10k cross country runs in our community," says Wilson.

She says community members can take part in the 5k, 10k, and 21k runs along with the 5k and 10k cross country events.

Wilson says the number of participates from the community vary for the five events.

"In the running events we can take 150 community members and in the cross country events we can take up to 75."

He feels community members will step forward and take part in the events.

"We think we're going to fill those spots up so it will be really important if you're interested to check that out and sign up if you can," says Wilson. "The money raised from our community members will go to the Canadian Mental Health Association."

The events take place on July 27th, 28th and 30th.

Anyone interested is asked to visit www.windsor2022.ca or can register at www.raceroster.com.

The 2022 Can-Am Police-Fire Games run from July 25 to July 31.

