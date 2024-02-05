Public consultation being held in Amherstburg for upgrades to two local parks

The Town of Amherstburg is looking for community feedback on upgrades to two local parks.

The Town will be hosting two public consultations, with one on Monday regarding the Malden Centre Park.

The other consultation will happen on March 26 and will be for Co-An Park, which is owned by both Amherstburg and the Town of Essex.

Residents took part in the first public consultation in 2023 to voice what they'd like to see in the parks, but will now be able to see actual park concepts and models from the survey suggestions.

After viewing the park concepts, residents will then be able to fill out another survey either in-person or online for what they'd like to see finalized, and what could be different.

Based on last year's survey for Malden Centre Park, majority of residents wanted to see a playground, swings, a walking path and picnic areas. Survey results for Co-An Park showed residents wanted a playground, walking paths, trees, benches, and a splash pad.

Molly Allaire, Amherstburg councillor, says everyone is encouraged to come out to have their say.

"This one is kind of exciting we get to reveal, so through the survey results we've already revealed that, but we've revealed what our team has kind of established and you get a park concept of what it could look like through all of your survey ideas. So it's kind of exciting because it's like the next big step."

She says Malden Centre is an older park and is missing a lot of amenities.

"It's always been sort of a central baseball park, so recently there's been some new fencing put up and it's working for some but not all. So we've really re-looked at that, we contacted all of the baseball groups and saw what was best. It's looking like it's going to be a really good baseball park, maybe even some playground equipment."

Allaire says Co-An already has several sports amenities.

"It has soccer fields, it has baseball diamonds, so the concept for that one is going to be revealed then too. It's amazing, and I know that the Town of Essex has really worked hard, they really want to get a playground out there, it's been very vocal from both sides on that one."

Following the public consultation residents can visit the Talk The Burg website to take part in the new survey.

That survey will be available for a few weeks, and then that data will be collected and brought back to council for final steps on the project.

The consultation for Malden Centre Park will take place on Monday, February 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Libro Community Centre at 3295 Meloche Road in Amherstburg.

The consultation for Co-An Park will take place on Tuesday, March 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the McGregor Community Centre at 9571 Walker Road in McGregor.