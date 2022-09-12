Public gets chance to view queen's coffin in Edinburgh

LONDON - The first members of the public will have the chance to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II when the monarch's coffin lies at rest at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

King Charles III will begin Monday by speaking to lawmakers at Parliament in London before flying to Scotland.

He will accompany the oak coffin on a solemn procession through the cobbled streets of the Scottish capital from the royal Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral.

In a first official statement since the queen's death, her grandson Prince Harry on Monday hailed her as a "guiding compass" and praised her "unwavering grace and dignity."