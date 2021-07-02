Public Health Agency of Canada Looking to Lease Space from the City

The City of Windsor is in discussions with the Public Health Agency of Canada.

"I can tell you the Public Health Agency of Canada has reached out and requested to lease space from the City of Windsor recognizing that the rules will likely be changing sometime this month and they're going to need more space to be able to do testing of people who are entering Canada or may or may not be vaccinated," says Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says the agency needs more space for COVID-19 testing when the Canada/U.S. border reopens.

"They're looking for another facility so things are in the works and hopefully we'll have more details very very soon because we can't another tourism season here," says Dilkens.

He says temporary trailers are already set up at the bridge and tunnel.

"If you were to drive by the tunnel plaza where the duty free is, you will see all sorts of temporary trailers set up and that's the Public Health Agency of Canada where they're doing their onsite testing for those who are returning to Canada, who are not essential travellers and they have same facilities at the Ambassador Bridge," he says.

Dilkens is also calling on the federal government to have a border reopening plan so everyone can be ready and plan appropriately.

A ban on all non-essential travel across Canada-U.S. borders remains place until at least July 21.

The restrictions at the land border crossings started in March 2020 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.