Public health officials in Ottawa urging people to mask indoors and in crowded public spaces

Ottawa public health is urging people to mask indoors and in crowded public spaces in its latest COVID-19 update.

The health unit says levels of COVID-19 in Ottawa are high as it also reports its first influenza outbreak.

The Ontario government lifted mask requirements across most of the province in June.

Last week, the government also quietly removed the requirement for visitors and caregivers to wear masks when alone with a resident at a long-term care home, one of the last places where mask mandates remain.