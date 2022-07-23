Public health units work to make COVID-19 vaccine clinics comfortable for babies and preschoolers

Ontario's public health units are using a variety of tools at COVID-19 vaccine clinics to make babies and preschoolers comfortable when shots become available next week.

The province announced Thursday that appointments for children aged six months to under five years old can start being booked next Thursday.

In York region, smaller clinics are making conditions ``as comfortable as possible'' for families and their children through longer appointment times, accommodations for breastfeeding parents, areas for strollers and colouring sheets.

In Niagara region, kids will get a small toy to keep them distracted while getting their shots and will get to pose for photos with a superhero backdrop after.