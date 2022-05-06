Public help sought in Chatham stabbing case

Chatham-Kent police are asking for public help after a stabbing. One man was taken to hospital following the incident Thursday.

Police responded to an assault in the Black Bridge Trail/Stanley Avenue area around 7:27 p.m. where a man sustained a stab wound.

The man was the only victim, and was treated at Windsor Regional Hospital.

The suspect was described as a white man in his early to mid-20s with an average build, around 5’’7-5’’9, wearing all dark clothing, jeans, hat, dark fanny pack, and black balaclava style mask.

Anyone who witnessed, or has any information related to the incident is asked to contact Constable Rachele Marineau, Chatham-Kent Police Major Crime Section, at 519-436-6600 ext. 668, or rachelem@chatham-kent.ca , or by Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.