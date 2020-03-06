Public High School Teachers Pause Rotating Strikes

Rotating strikes by Ontario public high school teachers and support staff are taking a pause.

The union, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation or OSSTF, says the pause will be in effect until March 27th.

It's a move to minimize the disruption to students.

Public high school teachers have been taking part in regular one-day rotating strikes since late last year to put pressure on the Ontario government to reach a collective agreement.

OSSTF District 9 President Erin Roy says continues to visit her members.

"Everybody still seems to be in good spirits for the most part," says Roy. "Things are changing on a daily basis so that part can be somewhat frustrating. Lots of questions right now about our newest sanctions but for the most part, they're glad to see that the government has moved somewhat off of their position but we're still waiting to get them to where we need them to be."

In the meantime, starting on Monday, March 9th, the union will expand a work-to-rule campaign and limit their administrative services.

Teachers will not take part in some meetings, organize professional development day seminars or work on course writing.

No new talks are planned.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi