Public input needed as Tecumseh looks to regulate food trucks in the town

People living in Tecumseh are being asked to give their opinion on the potential licensing of mobile food vendors in the town.

Municipalities are entitled to determine whether to regulate or prohibit mobile food vendors; the Town of Tecumseh currently does not regulate or permit food trucks to operate within the municipality.

In July 2021, Town Council directed staff to research regulations on the operation of mobile food vendors and draft a regulatory framework for their operation. The report was presented to Council at the end of May.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says it could be a great opportunity to bring in vendors to the community.

"We've seen it in other communities, food truck competitions, areas where they have special events. I look at the Taste of Tecumseh as a good example," he says.

McNamara says they've been hearing from residents about this idea.

"For a lot of them it's where you do it and how you do it. Obviously it's why we want the licensing and so forth, we want to make sure it doesn't disturb businesses that are already established in the food business, and set backs from areas they can't be," he says. "We don't want to see two or three food trucks parked across the street from one of the local businesses and so forth, they pay taxes on an ongoing basis."

According to a May 24, 2022 report to Town Council, "the food truck movement is gaining popularity as statistics indicate that 60 per cent of Canadians eat out at least once a week." The statistics were based on a Jan. 22, 2022 report from the Competition Bureau Canada.

Interested residents can access the public consultation at placespeak.com/mobilefoodvendors to participate in a brief survey and poll, and to read more about the potential licensing of mobile food vendors in Tecumseh. The consultation will end on June 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.