Public Input Sought for 32 New Playgrounds in Windsor

The City of Windsor is looking to the public for input before it replaces 32 playgrounds across the city.

Mayor Drew Dilkens and Senior Manager of Parks James Chacko announced plans to move forward with $9.4-million worth of new play structures Friday.

City council unanimously approved the plan in July and Chacko says the next step is finding out what residents want to see in their neighbourhood.

Chacko says an online survey has been launched to gather input over the next three weeks.

"Please log into the webpage, go to each one of the 32 playgrounds, complete the consultation to allow us to help create vibrant and accessible playgrounds in each one of these parks," added Chacko.

He says the online consultation is an important step in the planning process.

"It helps us to indicate and determine what colour, what sort of theme and amenities the public in that community would like to see — whether they want to see more monkey bars versus more slides or interpretive panels," he says. "We will then look to tender out and work with our vendors to get construction started this winter ... to try to ensure that we are able to get as many of these playgrounds completed in as timely a fashion as possible.

Chako says work will take 18 months to two years to complete. The online consultation will be open at www.citywindsor.ca until Aug. 27.

According to the release, all 32 of the play structures are 20 to 28 years old and have reached the end of their useful life span.

The playgrounds slated for an overhaul include: