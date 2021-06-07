Public Input Sought for New Motel in Colchester

Residents in Colchester, Ont. will have their chance to chime in on a new motel at a public information session Monday.

The Grove Motor Inn is awaiting zoning approval for the property on County Road 50 West near Dunn Road. Developers propose a two-story 28-room motel just a short walk from Colchester Beach.

Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche says the motel will service several tourist sectors throughout the Town of Essex.

"The motel is something that will be supporting the wine industry, tourism industry ... it makes sense to have it in the village where there are a lot of other amenities like restaurants and future stores potentially," he says. "There's beautiful park land that they can take advantage of and the beach."

Meloche says "it's an ideal spot for a motel to cover needs for the entire region" but nearby residents will have a chance to voice any concerns about the project at the virtual meeting.

"I think the owner is willing to work with those neighbours to do the best they can to ensure they continue to have their privacy and not have to be overly obstructed or put out by a motel being placed at that particular location," says Meloche.

Feedback from the meeting will be presented to council later this month.

The virtual information session will get underway at 4:30 p.m. Monday, followed by the regular meeting of Town Council at 6 p.m.