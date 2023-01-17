Public input sought for proposed vacant home tax in Windsor

The public is being asked to offer feedback on a proposed vacant home tax program in Windsor.

A survey has been launched to let property owners and residents have their say on the plan.

In 2021, Council voted to have administration move forward with development and implementation of a vacant home tax program, a tax which would be applied on top of property taxes to any residence identified as vacant for over 90 days.

The goal is to encourage owners of vacant residential dwellings or investment properties to either sell or rent out the properties as a way to increase the availability of housing in Windsor.

The program is not intended to apply to principal residences that are owned and occupied but whose owners leave for a few months out of the year for warmer destinations or travel.

The tax was first proposed in 2019 as part of a question raised by Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante as a way to battle the affordable housing crisis.

Costante says it's not just property owners they want to hear from, it's also those effected by housing in our community.

"There's a lot of people in our community right now that are in need of safe, accessible and affordable housing. This is really about going through this consultation phase and hopefully landing on a tax levy percentage number that council will debate and deliberate over," he says.

Costante says the more people involved in these types of surveys, the better when it comes to setting an additional tax on vacant homes.

"The number as I understand it today is at the full discretion of council. But of course, this consultation phase helps inform how we can set that tax levy number, its based on a percentage of the value of the property," he adds.

Under this program, all owners of residential properties would be required to self-declare the occupancy status of their property or properties to better assist in determining whether the vacant home tax would be applicable.

The survey is available until February 19, 2023, on Windsor's new public engagement portal. Click here to find the survey.