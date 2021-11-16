Public input sought on development strategy for Tecumseh-Lakeshore

The public is being invited to provide input for an economic development strategy aimed at boosting key business areas in Tecumseh and a portion of Lakeshore.

The Tecumseh-Lakeshore Area Specific Economic Development Strategy is a joint effort between the Municipality of Lakeshore and Town of Tecumseh.

The study is focused on the business area along Manning Road north of County Road 22, which crosses the boundary between the two municipalities, while the strategy also incorporates commercial areas along Lesperance Road and Tecumseh Road in Tecumseh.

Chad Jeffery, Manager Planning Services and Local Economic Development for the Town of Tecumseh, says the goal is to help businesses in these areas flourish and attract new investment, which includes making use of additional development of vacant land.

Jeffery says the purpose of the study is also to identify potential economic development partnerships in Lakeshore and Tecumseh.

He says there are six questions being asked. ask part of the public survey.

"What are the major assets in the Tecumseh-Lakeshore area of study? What are the greatest challenges to economic development for growth potential in these areas and what are the opportunities and measures that can be taken to realize those opportunities?," he says.

Jeffery says they also ask what one action should be taken, if there was only one action available to municipalities and what types of businesses and industries people envision expanding and locating into the area of study for the next five years.

Click here to find a map and more details on the Tecumseh-Lakeshore Area Specific Economic Development Strategy PlaceSpeak web page, where public can provide input by completing an online survey before Nov. 29.