Public input sought on options to redevelop Lanspeary Park in Windsor

Members of the community can have a say on the future of Lanspeary Park in Windsor.

The City of Windsor has launched a online survey to let the public provide comments and suggestions for improvements to Lanspeary Park.

Another 2.5-acres of space is available for use inside the 11.5-acre park following the removal of a 100-year-old greenhouse.

The park already features an outdoor rink and outdoor pool but several new features are being proposed, including an expanded playground, a splash pad, more benches and picnic tables, and several sheltered areas.

The survey will be open until April 19, 2022. Click here to take the survey.

There is also a Lanspeary Park Redevelopment page to visit for more information on potential design options for the park.

The park is located between Pierre Avenue and Langlois Avenue, just south of Giles Boulevard East and and North of Ottawa Street.

The City of Windsor is proposing several additions and design options (pictured) to redevelop Lanspeary Park in Windsor. (Image courtesy of the City of Windsor)