Public meeting set for tonight to discuss issues around Downtown Mission

A town hall meeting is set for Tuesday evening to discuss the Downtown Mission of Windsor and the area around it.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino is organizing the meeting to address issues and concerns surrounding the homeless shelter at 875 Ouellette Ave.

The site sits between Erie Street and Elliott, and backs on to Pelissier Street.

In February, a downtown resident voiced a need for more support in the area around the Downtown Mission, citing several break-in attempts, alleged drug deals and other illegal activities in the nearby neighbourhood.

The person voicing the concern posted a video and letter on Reddit, saying it has been a living nightmare in the neighbourhood since the relocation of the Downtown Mission to the current site.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says he called the meeting because he wanted to hear from the people and hear some ideas to address the problem.

"We got to get all the players at the table and that includes the residents, and that includes the Mission, and we've been able to do that. I'm really looking forward to sitting down with everyone and hearing everyone's ideas," he says.

Agostino says everyone is going to sit together and talk it out.

"I'm certainly not going to have some video presentation or something like that. I want to get a bunch of people sitting together at the table, like you would with your family, at 6 o'clock at night. Just everyone sit together and talk," he says.

Agostino says I think everybody cares about downtown.

"I think the rumours out there or the word out there on the streets that city hall doesn't care about downtown, or the rest of city council doesn't care, or the mayor doesn't care, I don't believe that's true. I know it's not true," he adds.

The town hall meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall and is open to the public.

The meeting will include officials from the Downtown Mission, the Windsor Police Service and Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association.

With files from Rob Hindi