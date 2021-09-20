Public meeting to discuss safety issues in one South Windsor neighbourhood

A community safety meeting has been scheduled for Thursday for residents of one South Windsor neighbourhood following a recent shots fired investigation.

Ward One Windsor City Councillor Fred Francis says the virtual community safety meeting will be held Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. and will involve Windsor police.

On Sept. 11, police were called to a report of shots being fired in the 4200 block of Longfellow Avenue.

Investigators did find several shell casing at the scene and police did issue a release saying they believed it to be a targeted incident.

Following the incident, Francis called for the meeting to address the case and several other incidents in the area.

Ward One Windsor City Councillor Fred Francis says the meeting will be for neighbours in that area of Longfellow Avenue that have been concerned about recent events.

"People have been calling and e-mailing me all week, saying they want more information and want to attend. Obviously, if they want to attend they can e-mail me and we can take their information and provide them with a link to register."

Francis says anyone who wants to talk or ask a question can do that, or they can just listen.

"Just an opportunity for people to know what police do. How people can help police what they do with information. Other city services will be there too, social services and bylaw. So people will get a pretty good understanding on the comprehensive approach to how we make neighbourhoods safe," he explained.

Francis says the meeting is focused on the area a few blocks around the 4200 block of Longfellow Avenue.

"We do have ward meetings coming up next month, so anyone who wants to attend a greater South Windsor meeting will have that opportunity in October," he continued. "But as of now, this is really specific to that two block radius, that two, three block radius where people can have their questions answered."

Francis says anyone wanting to take part in the meeting must register in advance.

They can register by e-mailing him at ffrancis@citywindsor.ca.