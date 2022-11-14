Public open house focused on proposed national urban park in Windsor

An open house is set for later this week to share information on the proposed national urban park in Windsor.

The City of Windsor, working with Parks Canada and consultant WSP E&I Canada Limited, will be hosting the open house to share the latest information the proposed national urban park and solicit feedback and suggestions.

James Chako, Executive Director of Parks and Facilities for the City of Windsor, says it's the first public open house for the national urban parks project.

"We really do look forward to everybody who can come out to please come out. If you do not have the opportunity for whatever reason, you can't make it to the event, there will also be a public online survey that will be launched. It gives everybody an opportunity to provide their feedback if they were unable to attend the event," he says.

The proposed Ojibway National Urban Park would include Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tallgrass Prairie Park and the Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve, along with Ojibway Shores, a vital 33-acre greenspace and the last remaining undeveloped natural shoreline in Windsor-Detroit.

Once all of the land is connected, the park would cover 900 acres.

The House of Commons Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development is currently studying Bill C-248, An Act to amend the Canada National Parks Act to make way for the creation of the Ojibway National Urban Park of Canada.

Chako is hoping for a good turnout at the open house given the importance of this project.

"Any project we undertake, it's always important to get public consultation and feedback to help guide that project. The significance of this project is so much bigger than anything else we would undertake in the parks department," he adds.

The open house will be held Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Ojibway Nature Centre, 5200 Matchette Rd. between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

City staff and Parks Canada officials will be on hand to answer questions and share information boards outlining the draft study area of the proposed park, and help attendees understand the goals of the program, and learn about the designation process.

A survey seeking the community’s input on the proposed park will be available on the website from Nov. 17 to Dec. 15, 2022.