Public opioid alert issued for Windsor-Essex due to increase in overdoses
An public opioid alert has been issued by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
Its Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has identified an increase in the number of overdoses and substance-use related Emergency Department visits between December 15 and December 21.
Over this seven-day consecutive period, the system flagged a total of eight opioid overdose ED visits, six of which involved fentanyl.
These numbers exceed the five-year historical average for the current seven-day period in question.
Alongside the ED visits, the system also flagged thirteen substance-use related EMS, with at least one call per day.
A community alert issued by the Health Unit says its partners, including Windsor Police, Windsor Regional Hospital, Erie Shores Healthcare and Essex-Windsor EMS will work together to learn more about the cases.
An alert was last issued on December 13 due to 11 opioid overdoses between December 5 and the 11.