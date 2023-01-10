Public opioid alert issued in Windsor-Essex due to increases in overdoses
A public opioid alert has been issued by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
Its Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has identified another increase in the number of overdoses and substance-use related Emergency Department visits between December 29 and January 4, 2023.
Over this seven-day consecutive period, the system recorded a total of thirteen opioid overdose ED visits, eight of which involved fentanyl.
On January 4 alone, there were 10 opioid overdose ED visits.
These weekly values exceed the Health Unit's two-year and five-year historical average for the current week in question.
During this same time period, the system also recorded a total of 18 EMS calls for suspected opioid overdose, 10 of which occurred on January 4.
A community alert issued by the Health Unit says its partners, including Windsor Police, Windsor Regional Hospital, Erie Shores Healthcare and Essex-Windsor EMS will work together to learn more about the cases.
An alert was last issued on December 22, 2022 due to 8 opioid overdoses between December 15 and the 21.