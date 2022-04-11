Public Safety Minister Mendicino visiting Windsor

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino is visiting Windsor on Monday to tout how the federal government's 2022 budget will impact the Windsor-Essex region.

He'll be joined by Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk, Windsor-West MP Brian Masse, Mayor Drew Dilkens, and local business owners.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mendicino spoke about what the government is doing to try and make home ownership possible for more people.

"We're going to be doubling the number of new builds in the budget, we're going be creating a tax-free first home savings account, and we're going to doubling the first time home buyers tax credit. So these are just some of the ways in which we're going to make sure that Windsorites are able to walk through the door to their first home."

Another key he says will have a benefit in this region is dental care.

The Liberal budget committed $5.3 billion towards the program, as part of the confidence and supply agreement signed with the NDP, and the government now has just shy of nine months to drill into the details and deliver.

"We've decided that we're going to try and make this parliament work. I think Canadians at the end of the day are tired of the partisanship, they're tired of the bickering. They just want politicians of all political stripes to work together. We're going to work together with the NDP and we're going to deliver on dental," he said.

As the Minister responsible for the Canada Border Services Agency, Mendicino will also be visiting the Ambassador Bridge and local businesses to discuss the impact of the blockade and the use of the Emergencies Act to end it.

"Those blockades cost us huge to our economy, had a huge impact on people's jobs, people who work here in the Windsor-Essex region," he continued. "And so we're going to be meeting with CBSA but the key thing is to make sure that it doesn't happen again.")

He'll spend Monday meeting with Mayor Dilkens and other local leaders to discuss the important investments in the budget.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive