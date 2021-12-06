Public school board adds 10 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

The Greater Essex County District School Board is adding 10 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

The latest student cases were discovered at David Suzuki, Southwood, Centennial Central, Hugh Beaton and Tecumseh Vista elementary along with Sandwich and Herman Academy secondary.

Two staff cases were identified at Giles Campus elementary and Belle River high school as well.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected and parents are once again being reminded to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning.

The public board has seen 238 positive cases so far this school year.

According to the health unit, roughly 680 cohorts have been dismissed across all school boards affecting as many as 13,000 students.