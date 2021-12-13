Public school board adds 17 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday

The Greater Essex County District School Board is adding 17 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

Single cases were identified in students at East Mersea, Forest Glade, Gore Hill, Hetherington, Malden Central, Begley, Centennial Central and D.M. Eagle elementary schools along with multiple cases at Hugh Beaton elementary and Leamington high school.

Students and staff who may have been affected have been given direction from the local health unit.

The public board has seen 282 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far this school year.

There are currently outbreaks at 10 schools across Windsor-Essex.